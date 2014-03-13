Vietnam search fruitless at site where China satellite detected suspected plane debris - witness

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 13 A search by two
Vietnamese aircraft responding to information provided by a
Chinese satellite has failed to locate objects suspected of
being wreckage from a missing Malaysian airliner, a Reuters
journalist on board a search plane said on Thursday.
Aircraft repeatedly circled the area over the South China
Sea but were unable to detect any objects, said the journalist,
who flew aboard a Antonov 26 cargo plane for three hours.
Vietnamese and Malaysian planes were scanning waters where a
Chinese government agency website said a satellite had
photographed three "suspicious floating objects" on Sunday.
The location was close to where the plane lost contact with
air traffic control.