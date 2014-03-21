UPDATE 1-Science could "rewind" waves to find Malaysia jet black boxes

(Adds cost estimate)
By Tim Hepher
KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 If two blurred objects
photographed from space are confirmed as debris from Flight
MH370, scientists will still face a daunting task to find and
recover the sensitive recorders containing clues to the
Malaysian jet's disappearance.
With so little known about why the Beijing-bound Malaysia
Airlines flight changed course and disappeared after
leaving Kuala Lumpur on March 8, finding the "black boxes" is
seen as the only real hope of understanding what happened to the
plane and the 239 people on board.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Thursday said
objects possibly belonging to the plane had been discovered in
the Indian Ocean. The area is around 2,500 km (1,500 miles)
southwest of Perth, above a volcanic ridge in waters estimated
to be 2,500 to 4,000 metres (8,200 to 13,120 feet) deep.
It roughly corresponds to the far end of a southern track
the aircraft could have taken after investigators suspect it was
deliberately diverted.
"It can be incredibly rough and difficult. It can be very
windy with strong currents, though it can equally be calm," said
David Gallo, director of special projects at the Woods Hole
Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth, Massachusetts,
referring to the general area where the objects were seen.
The mystery over MH370 has been compared to the 2009 Air
France disaster, which defied explanation until a mission led by
WHOI found black boxes in 3,900 metres (12,800 feet) of water.
But whereas investigators knew roughly where Flight AF447
had hit the Atlantic Ocean on a stormy night in June 2009,
search crews know much less about where the Malaysian jet has
ended up, including whether or where it ran out of fuel.
"If it is confirmed as debris, then the first priority is to
recover and record each piece and see how high or low it is
sitting in the water. This may help indicate how it has been
moved by currents and winds," said Gallo, who took part in the
Air France search.
DEBRIS COULD HAVE MOVED
The immediate problem will be to find the debris, which may
have moved since the satellite images were taken on March 16.
It could take "several days" to verify the satellite lead, a
source close to the investigation said.
Military aircraft from Australia, the United States and New
Zealand have so far found nothing during a search hampered by
strong winds and rain. Neither has a merchant ship in the area.
If the objects - the biggest measures up to 24 metres (79
feet) - are from the Boeing 777, recovery teams will work
as quickly as possible to locate the rest of the wreckage in the
hope it leads them to the data and cockpit voice recorders.
To do this, scientists have developed computer models to
"play back" the waves and winds, allowing rescue workers to
retrace the movements of debris to the site of a crash.
"There are sophisticated models that allow you to work
backwards from the current position of each piece of debris,
after considering the currents and the winds," said Gallo.
"That enables you to say X marks the spot on the surface."
But not all experts agree computer simulations will easily
replace the gruelling routine of searching from air and sea.
Although research has continued since the Air France crash,
a detailed annex to the report on that disaster, which was
blamed mainly on pilot error, raised questions in 2012 over the
consistency of such "retro-drift" calculations.
For example, when the French Navy dropped special buoys at
the same spot a year after the crash they scattered hundreds of
miles apart, highlighting the turbulence of ocean currents.
RACE AGAINST TIME
If the report of suspected debris is confirmed, naval
vessels will drag a sonar through the water to seek the black
boxes through radio beacons, but time for this is running out.
The beacons have a battery life of at least 30 days, leaving
possibly only 17 days to find them before the signals die.
And for every knot, or nautical mile per hour, of current in
the rough waters of the southern Indian Ocean, an object could
theoretically float for 312 miles (500 km) in 13 days, the time
the Malaysian plane has been missing.
That could present investigators with a much larger
potential search area than the 40-mile radius for AF447.
In 2012, France's BEA air crash investigation agency
recommended in its report on the Air France disaster that the
battery life on locator beacons be increased to 90 days.
Although this has been backed by global regulators, it will
not become mandatory until towards the end of the decade.
Other proposals that could potentially make it easier to
find MH370 remain bogged down in talks between regulators and
the aviation industry, with no timetable for putting them into
effect, Reuters reported last week.
These include adding a new frequency for the beacons so that
their signals travel further and can more easily be heard by
military ships lacking specialist air crash recovery equipment.
Existing signals travel about 2,000 to 3,000 metres (6,560
to 9,840 feet) under water, whereas the area now being combed
for debris is up to 4,000 metres deep.
To close this gap, search teams would bring in boats capable
of carrying several miles of cables to drag sonars at lower
depths, but experts note moving them into place can take time.
If by the end of 30 days nothing is found, the search could
rely on remote underwater vehicles to scour the seabed.
To find the Air France wreckage, WHOI used remote-operated
REMUS underwater vehicles developed for the U.S. Navy.
"It was the biggest use of deep-ocean firepower in one
spot," Gallo said.
Such futuristic work comes at a considerable cost.
The official cost for the French-led underwater search for
AF447 was 32 million euros ($44 million), but salvage experts
say the actual costs might have been three or four times higher,
including Brazilian contributions and costs borne by the
military.
Involving 26 countries from the Indian Ocean to the Caspian,
the cost of finding the Malaysian jet may be higher. Malaysian
officials have not addressed who would pay for the full search
operation, but say finding the jet is the top priority.
(Editing by Dean Yates)