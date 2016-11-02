UPDATE 2-MH370 report says plane in "increasing rate of descent" when it vanished

(Adds comments from Voice370 lobby in paragraphs 5, 6 and 19)
By Jonathan Barrett and Colin Packham
SYDNEY Nov 2 A report into missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 by the Australian safety investigator
leading the search supports its view that the aircraft descended
rapidly after running out of fuel with no human intervention,
the agency said on Wednesday.
Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 en route to Beijing
from Kuala Lumpur with 239 passengers and crew onboard in one of
the world's greatest aviation mysteries.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) report
released on Wednesday said analysis of wing flap debris showed
the aircraft was not configured for a landing.
It also said satellite communications from the aircraft were
consistent with it being in a "high and increasing rate of
descent" when it vanished, colloquially known as a death dive.
Voice370, a lobby group for the victims' families, said it
was still hopeful that more countries would step forward to fund
an extension and expansion of the search.
"We are very happy and glad that someone is taking
initiative and we hope that the Malaysian and Chinese
governments will come on board if they decide to extend the
search area," Grace Subathirai Nathan, a lawyer whose mother was
on the flight and is a spokeswoman for Voice370.
The 28-page report contains new end-of-flight and drift
simulations that suggests experts believe the current search
area is the most likely to contain the crash site. It coincides
with the start of a three-day meeting of international experts
to develop potential plans to continue the search.
ATSB search director Peter Foley told media on Wednesday
that analysis of a wing flap had "enhanced certainty" at what
had happened.
"It was probably in a non-extended position which means the
aircraft wasn't configured for a landing or a ditching," said
Foley, referring to the practice of extending wing flaps to
allow an aircraft to travel safely at slower speeds in
preparation for a landing.
"You can draw your own conclusions as to whether that means
someone was in control or not."
The question of whether there was human intervention during
the descent is crucial because if the aircraft glided, the
debris field could be outside the 120,000 sq km (46,330 sq mile)
search zone which has almost been exhausted.
Authorities assume the plane had no "inputs" during its
final descent, meaning there was no pilot or no conscious pilot.
They believe it was on auto-pilot and spiralled when it ran out
of fuel.
But the engineering group leading the search, Fugro
, has previously raised the prospect someone could
have glided the aircraft to explain why it has not been
found.
Jason Middleton, head of aviation at the University of New
South Wales, said the wing flap analysis was of limited benefit.
"It meant the pilot was not alert, awake or planning a safe
landing - that's all it means," Middleton told Reuters.
He said the new drift simulations only showed the aircraft
was "in that generic part of the ocean" that is being searched
and did not help define a new search area in the Indian Ocean.
In a separate development, a lawyer for the families of four
Australian victims told Reuters that Malaysia Airlines had
agreed to release information about the missing plane as part of
a compensation case.
John Dawson, a partner at Carneys Lawyers, said he had been
advised he would receive the information by the end of the
month. The information is to include the most recent medical
certificates held by the flight crew.
"If MAS or the insurance company is releasing this
information in Australia, either of their own volition or under
a court order, then I don't understand why the information
shouldn't also be released for the families in Malaysia,"
Subathirai Nathan said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett and Colin Packham. Additional
reporting by Rozanna Latiff in KUALA LUMPUR. Writing by Jane
Wardell.; Editing by Michael Perry, Nick Macfie and Alison
Williams)