Search area for lost Malaysia jet shifts on new radar data - Australia

SYDNEY, March 28 Australian search authorities
said on Friday they were shifting the area of search for a
Malaysian airliner missing for almost three weeks with 239
people on board due to a "new credible lead" from analysis of
radar data provided by Malaysia.
The new information was based on analysis of radar data
between the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca before
radar contact was lost, AMSA said in a statement.
"As a result today's search will shift to an area 1,100 km
(685 miles) to the northeast based on updated advice provided by
the international investigation team in Malaysia."
Analysis indicated that the aircraft was traveling faster
than previously estimated, resulting in increased fuel usage and
reducing the possible distance the aircraft traveled south into
the Indian Ocean, it said.
