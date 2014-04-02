版本:
Transcript of communications between Malaysia Flight MH370 and ground control

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Below is the full
transcript of communications between missing Flight MH370 and
air traffic controllers in Kuala Lumpur, released on Tuesday by
Hishammuddin Hussein, minister of defense and acting transport
minister.
    "The transcript has been shared with the families, and is
attached as an Annex to this press release. There is no
indication of anything abnormal in the transcript," said Hussein
in an email. 
    The last words from the cockpit were "Good night Malaysian
three seven zero", changing the account from the previous "All
right, good night.".
    
 12:25:53   MAS 370     Delivery MAS 370 Good Morning
 12:26:02   ATC         MAS 370 Standby and Malaysia Six is
                        cleared to Frankfurt
                        via AGOSA Alpha Departure six
                        thousand feet squawk two
                        one zero six
 12:26:19   ATC         ... MAS 370 request level
 12:26:21   MAS 370     MAS 370 we are ready requesting
                        flight level three five zero
                        to Beijing
 12:26:39   ATC         MAS 370 is cleared to Beijing via
                        PIBOS A Departure Six
                        Thousand Feet squawk two one five
                        seven
 12:26:45   MAS 370     Beijing PIBOS A Six Thousand Squawk
                        two one five seven,
                        MAS 370 Thank You
 12:26:53   ATC         MAS 370 Welcome over to ground
 12:26:55   MAS 370     Good Day
                        LUMPUR GROUND
 12:27:27   MAS 370     Ground MAS370 Good morning Charlie
                        One Requesting push
                        and start
 12:27: 34  ATC         MAS370 Lumpur Ground Morning Push
                        back and start approved Runway 32
                        Right Exit via Sierra 4.
 12:27:40   MAS 370     Push back and start approved 32 Right
                        Exit via Sierra 4 POB239 Mike Romeo
                        Oscar
 12:27:45   ATC         Copied
                        
                        
 12:32:13   MAS 370     MAS377 request taxi.
 12:32:26   ATC         MAS37..... (garbled) ... standard
                        route. Hold short Bravo
 12:32:30   MAS 370     Ground, MAS370. You are unreadable.
                        Say again.
 12:32:38   ATC         MAS370 taxi to holding point Alfa 11
                        Runway 32 Right via standard route.
                        Hold short of Bravo.
 12:32:42   MAS 370     Alfa 11 Standard route Hold short
                        Bravo MAS370.
                        
 12:35:53   ATC         MAS 370 Tower
 12:36:19   ATC         (garbled) ... Tower ... (garbled)
            MAS 370     1188 MAS370 Thank you
                         LUMPUR TOWER
 12:36:30   MAS 370     Tower MAS370 Morning
 12:36:38   ATC         MAS370 good morning. Lumpur Tower.
                        Holding point..         ..10 32 Right
 12:36:50   MAS 370     Alfa 10 MAS370
                        
 12:38:43   ATC         370 line up 32 Right Alfa 10.
            MAS 370     Line up 32 Right Alfa 10 MAS370.
 12:40:38   ATC         370 32 Right Cleared for take-off.
                        Good night.
            MAS 370     32 Right Cleared for take-off MAS370.
                        Thank you Bye.
                       LUMPUR APPROACH
 12:42:05   MAS 370     Departure Malaysian Three Seven Zero
 12:42:10   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero selamat
                        pagi identified. Climb flight level
                        one eight zero cancel SID turn right
                        direct to IGARI
 12:42:48   MAS 370     Okay level one eight zero direct
                        IGARI Malaysian one err Three Seven
                        Zero
 12:42:52   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact
                        Lumpur Radar One Three Two Six good
                        night
            MAS 370     Night One Three Two Six Malaysian
                        Three Seven Zero
                     LUMPUR RADAR (AREA)
 12:46:51   MAS 370     Lumpur Control Malaysian Three Seven
                        Zero
 12:46:51   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero Lumpur
                        radar Good Morning climb flight level
                        two five zero
 12:46:54   MAS370      Morning level two five zero Malaysian
                        Three Seven Zero
 12:50:06   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero climb
                        flight level three five zero
 12:50:09   MAS370      Flight level three five zero
                        Malaysian Three Seven Zero
 01:01:14   MAS370      Malaysian Three Seven Zero
                        maintaining level three five zero
 01:01:19   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero
 01:07:55   MAS370      Malaysian...Three Seven Zero
                        maintaining level three five zero
 01:08:00   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero
 01:19:24   ATC         Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact Ho
                        Chi Minh 120 decimal 9 Good Night
 01:19:29   MAS370      Good Night Malaysian Three Seven Zero
 

 (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur bureau)
