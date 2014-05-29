Australia still confident MH370 in southern Indian Ocean

SYDNEY May 29 Australia's deputy prime minister
said officials remained confident a missing Malaysia Airlines
jet is somewhere in southern Indian Ocean despite searchers
saying wreckage was not on the seabed in the area they had
identified.
The search was narrowed last month after a series of
acoustic pings thought to be from the plane's black box
recorders were heard near where analysis of satellite data put
its last location, some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) off the northwest
coast of Australia.
"We concentrated the search in that area because the pings
were the best information available at the time," Warren Truss,
who is also the transport minister, told the Australian
parliament on Thursday.
"We are still very confident that the resting place of the
aircraft is in the southern (Indian) Ocean, and along the
seventh ping line," he added, refering to an arc identified by
analysis of satellite communications data from UK company
Inmarsat Plc.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)