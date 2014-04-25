UPDATE 1-Search for missing Malaysian jet likely to take years - US official

| SYDNEY, April 25
SYDNEY, April 25 The search for missing Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 is likely to drag on for years, a senior
U.S. defence official told Reuters on Friday, as an underwater
search for any trace of the plane's wreckage off west Australia
appeared to have failed.
The official, speaking under condition of anonymity because
he was not authorised to comment on the search effort, said two
weeks of scouring the Indian Ocean floor with a U.S. Navy
submersible drone had turned up no wreckage.
He said the search for the jetliner, which vanished on March
8 with 239 people on board, would now enter a much harder phase
of scouring broader areas of the ocean near where the plane is
believed to have crashed.
"We went all in on this small area and didn't find anything.
Now you've got to go back to the big area," the official said.
"And now you're talking years."
On Friday, the undersea drone Bluefin-21 is expected to
finish what may be the last of its 16-hour trips to depths of
more than 4.5km (2.8 miles) searching a 10 square km (6.2 square
mile) stretch of seabed about 2,000 miles northwest of Perth.
Authorities had identified the area as their strongest lead
in determining the plane's final resting place after detecting
what they suspected was a signal, or "ping", from the plane's
black box recorder on April 4.
But the U.S. official said Malaysia would have to decide how
to proceed with the search, including whether to bring in more
underwater drones, even with the understanding that the search
could continue for years without a refined search area.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)