Malaysia working with U.S. to get any satellite information on lost plane

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Malaysia is working with U.S. investigators to establish if there is any satellite information that could help locate an airliner with 239 people on board that has been missing for nearly a week, a senior government official said on Friday.

"They indicated they were studying the possibility of satellite communication. Whatever they have and will share with us," Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, the head of Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority, told a news conference.

Two sources close to the investigation said on Thursday that satellites picked up faint electronic pulses from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 after it went missing on Saturday, but the signals gave no information about where the stray jet was heading and little else about its fate.