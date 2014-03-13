UPDATE 1-U.S. investigators suspect missing Malaysian plane flew for hours -WSJ

March 13 U.S. investigators suspect that
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 stayed in the air for
about four hours past the time it reached its last confirmed
location, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people
familiar with the details.
The report comes as authorities remain uncertain about which
ocean to search for the jetliner that went missing on Saturday
after taking off from Kuala Lumpur. The latest disclosure led
U.S. investigators to explore the possibility that someone
deliberately turned off the transponder and diverted the plane
to another location, the newspaper reported.
It raises the possibility that the plane, and the 239 people
on board, could have flown on for additional distance of about
2,200 miles (3,500 km), potentially reaching the border of
Pakistan or as far as destinations in the Indian Ocean or
Arabian Sea, the paper said. ()
The last definitive sighting of the aircraft on civilian
radar screens came shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, less
than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, as it flew
northeast across the mouth of the Gulf of Thailand bound for
Beijing.
Aviation investigators and national security officials
believe the plane flew for a total of five hours based on data
automatically downloaded and sent to the ground from the Boeing
Co 777's engines as part of a standard monitoring
program, the Journal said.
One person told the paper that, as part of a maintenance
agreement, the Malaysia Airlines plane was able to transmit
engine data live to Rolls-Royce for analysis. The system sends
data from the Boeing 777's two Trent 800 engines, giving details
such as altitude and speed of the jet.
U.S. counterterrorism officials are pursuing the possibility
that a pilot or someone else on board the plane may have
diverted it toward an undisclosed location after intentionally
turning off the jetliner's transponders to avoid radar
detection, the newspaper reported, citing one person tracking
the probe.
A senior Malaysia Airlines executive said on Wednesday that
the airline has "no reason to believe" that any actions by the
crew caused the disappearance of a jetliner.
At one briefing, U.S. officials were told investigators are
actively pursuing the notion that the plane was diverted "with
the intention of using it later for another purpose," the
Journal said.
On Tuesday, the international police agency Interpol's head
said they do not believe the disappearance of the jet was the
result of a terrorist attack.