U.S. investigators suspect missing Malaysian plane flew for hours -WSJ

March 13 U.S. investigators suspect that
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 stayed in the air for
about four hours past the time it reached its last confirmed
location, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people
familiar with the details.
The report comes as authorities remain uncertain about which
ocean to search for the jetliner that went missing on Saturday
after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.
It raises the possibility that the plane, and the 239 people
on board, could have flown on for hundreds of additional miles
under conditions that remain murky, the newspaper reported. ()
The last definitive sighting of the aircraft on civilian
radar screens came shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, less
than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, as it flew
northeast across the mouth of the Gulf of Thailand bound for
Beijing.
Aviation investigators and national security officials
believe the plane flew for a total of five hours based on data
automatically downloaded and sent to the ground from the Boeing
Co 777's engines as part of a routine maintenance and
monitoring program, the Journal said.