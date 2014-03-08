Malaysian plane crashed off Vietnam coast - state media

HANOI, March 8 A Malaysia Airlines
flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew crashed into the sea
153 miles off the coast of Vietnam's Tho Chu island on Saturday,
according to a Vietnamese navy officer quoted by state media.
"At the moment there are no Vietnamese navy boats in that
area so we have to ask boats from Phu Quoc island to be prepared
for rescue," Admiral Ngo Van Phat told the website of Tuoi Tre
news.
Tho Chu and Phu Quoc lie to the southwest of southern
Vietnam.
The admiral could not be reached by telephone. It was not
immediately clear how he knew where the plane had crashed or
whether wreckage had been spotted.
The plane last had contact with air traffic controllers 120
nautical miles off the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota
Bharu, the airline said.