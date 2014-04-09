WRAPUP 1-Race to find Malaysia plane as "pings" prove illusive

* U.S. Navy fails to relocate "pings" from black boxes
* Towed pinger searches to continue
* Need narrower search area before using underwater vehicle
* Weather could hamper search on Wednesday
By Matt Siegel and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia April 9 The search for a
missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner continued on Wednesday, as
the U.S. Navy said it had been unable to relocate possible
"pings" from the black box recorders that had injected fresh
urgency into the international effort.
A U.S. Navy "towed pinger locator" (TPL) onboard Australia's
Ocean Shield on the weekend picked up two signals consistent
with black box locator beacons - the first for more than two
hours and the second for about 13 minutes - at the weekend.
Angus Houston, head of the Australian agency coordinating
the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, said
that the signals represented the best lead yet in the month-long
hunt in the Indian Ocean.
But Commander William J. Marks, public affairs officer for
the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, told Reuters on Wednesday that they
had so far failed to replicate the findings, raising concerns as
time ticks down on the devices' batteries.
"We have not been able to reacquire," Marks said.
The black boxes record cockpit data and may provide answers
about what happened to the plane, which was carrying 227
passengers and 12 crew when it vanished on March 8 and flew
thousands of kilometres off its Kuala Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
But the batteries in the beacons have already reached the
end of their 30-day expected life, making efforts to swiftly
locate them all the more critical.
Authorities say evidence suggests the plane was deliberately
diverted by someone familiar with the aircraft, but have not
ruled out mechanical problems.
Analysis of satellite data led investigators to conclude the
Boeing 777 came down in a remote area of the Indian Ocean
near Perth. The search is now centred on an area approximately
2,261 kilometres (1,405 miles) northwest of that city.
FRESH DOUBTS ABOUT VERACITY OF "PINGS"
Up to 11 military aircraft, four civilian aircraft and 14
ships are planned to take part in the search on Wednesday, with
scattered showers expected in the search area.
An autonomous underwater vehicle named Bluefin-21 is onboard
the Ocean Shield and could be sent to look for wreckage on the
sea floor once intelligence narrows the search area.
The potential search area is currently about 4.5 km (2.8
miles) deep, the outer reach of the Bluefin's range.
A U.S. Navy officer on board the Ocean Shield outlined for
Reuters a number of scenarios that could account for the
inability to reacquire the "ping" signal.
Those include the possibility that the initial detection was
false, that it was positive but the batteries have since run out
or that it had caught a mere "whiff" of the signal and had since
moved too far from the correct location to reacquire it.
The decision to hold back the underwater vehicle reflects
both a hope that the batteries are still alive and the belief
that the search area remains too large.
"I can cover in one day with TPL (towed pinger locator) the
amount of area it will take me to cover with Bluefin in six
days," the U.S. Navy officer said.
"So if I am deploying Bluefin now I am basically saying that
I don't have confidence in the TPL that it will detect the
signals anymore," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY, Swati Pandey in PERTH;
Editing by Michael Perry)