WRAPUP 10-Malaysian PM says lost airliner was diverted deliberately

* Prime minister says movements of plane indicate deliberate
act
* Police search home of pilot of missing flight
* China demands more thorough, accurate information
* Satellite data suggests flew north towards Kazakhstan or
south over Indian Ocean
* 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard lost flight
By Anshuman Daga and Siva Govindasamy
KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 A missing Malaysian
airliner appears to have been deliberately steered off course
after someone on board shut down its communications, Prime
Minister Najib Razak said on Saturday.
A week after the disappearance of flight MH370, Najib said
its last transmission of satellite data came nearly seven hours
after it disappeared from radar screens.
But the new satellite data gave no precise location, and the
plane's altered course could have taken it anywhere from central
Asia to the southern Indian Ocean, he said.
Minutes after the Malaysian leader outlined investigators'
latest findings, police began searching the house of the
aircraft's 53-year-old captain for any evidence that he could
have been involved in foul play.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER vanished en
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in the early hours of March 8
with 239 passengers and crew aboard.
Najib, giving his first statement at a news conference since
then, confirmed reports that investigators believe somebody cut
off the plane's communications reporting system, switched off
its transponder and steered it west, far from its scheduled
route.
"In view of this latest development the Malaysian
authorities have refocused their investigation into the crew and
passengers on board," he said.
"Despite media reports the plane was hijacked, I wish to be
very clear, we are still investigating all possibilities as to
what caused MH370 to deviate."
Search operations by navies and aircraft from more than a
dozen nations were immediately called off in the Gulf of
Thailand and the South China Sea to the east of Malaysia, where
the plane dropped off civilian air traffic control screens at
1:22 a.m. last Saturday (1722 GMT on Friday).
Malaysia said new data showed the last communication between
the missing plane and satellites at 8:11 a.m. (0011 GMT), almost
seven hours after it turned back and crossed the Malay
peninsula.
The data did not show whether the plane was still flying or
its location at that time, presenting searchers with a daunting
array of possible last locations. Seven hours' more flying time
would likely have taken it to the limit of its fuel load.
TWO CORRIDORS
Najib said the plane's final communication with satellites
placed it somewhere in one of two corridors: a northern arc
stretching from northern Thailand to the border of Kazakhstan
and Turkmenistan, or a southern one stretching from Indonesia to
the vast southern Indian Ocean.
"Clearly, the search for MH370 has entered a new phase,"
said Najib, whose government has come under criticism for its
slow release of information surrounding one of the most baffling
mysteries in aviation history.
India stepped up its search in two areas at the request of
Malaysia - one around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and
another further west across the Bay of Bengal - but found no
evidence that would indicate that the plane had come down in its
waters, the Defence Ministry said.
A senior military official in Port Blair, capital of the
archipelago, said Indian aircraft had combed waters stretching
up to 300 nautical miles (550 km) offshore and overflown all 572
islands in the chain but "we don't have anything so far".
India's Eastern Naval Command was investigating a separate
rectangular 'box' 15 km wide by 600 km long, some 900 km east of
Port Blair, but had found nothing.
About two-thirds of the passengers on board the flight were
Chinese, and Beijing has been showing increasing impatience with
the speed and coordination of the Malaysian search effort.
On Saturday, China said it had demanded that Malaysia keep
providing more thorough and accurate information, and added that
it was sending a technical team to Malaysia to help with the
investigation.
China's Xinhua state news agency said in a commentary that
Najib's disclosure of the new details was "painfully belated".
"And due to the absence - or at least lack - of timely
authoritative information, massive efforts have been squandered,
and numerous rumours have been spawned, repeatedly racking the
nerves of the awaiting families," it said.
The fate of flight MH370 has been shrouded in mystery since
it disappeared off Malaysia's east coast less than an hour into
its scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8.
But investigators have increasingly discounted the
possibility of an accident due to the deliberate way it was
diverted and had its communications switched off.
EXPERIENCED CAPTAIN
Investigative sources told Reuters on Friday they believed
the plane was following a commonly used navigational route when
it was last spotted early on Saturday, northwest of Malaysia.
Their suspicion has hardened that it was flown off-course by
the pilot or co-pilot, or someone else with detailed knowledge
of how to fly and navigate a large commercial aircraft.
No details have emerged of any passengers or crew with
militant links or psychological problems that could explain a
motive for sabotaging the flight.
The experienced captain, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, was a flying
enthusiast who spent his off days tinkering with a flight
simulator of the plane that he had set up at home, current and
former co-workers said. Malaysia Airlines officials did not
believe he would have sabotaged the flight.
The 27-year-old co-pilot, Fariq Abdul Hamid, was religious
and serious about his career, family and friends said,
countering news reports suggesting he was a cockpit Romeo who
was reckless on the job.
As the search enters its second week, several governments
are using imagery satellites - platforms that take high
definition photos - while data from private sector
communications satellites is also being examined. China alone
says it has deployed 10 satellites.
"The area is enormous. Finding anything rapidly is going to
be very difficult," said Marc Pircher, director of the French
space centre in Toulouse. "The area and scale of the task is
such that 99 percent of what you are getting are false alarms."
The corridors given by Najib represent a satellite track,
which appears as an arc on a map. The plane did not necessarily
follow the corridor, but was at some point along its path at the
moment the signal was sent.
Officials at Kazakhstan's state air navigation service were
not available for comment while in Turkmenistan, state aviation
officials referred queries to the Foreign Ministry.
Afghanistan's ministry of aviation said its controllers were
certain the plane had not crossed their airspace. A spokesman
for Pakistan's civilian airspace authority said: "We have not
received any requests from Malaysia authorities for help, nor
have we any information on the plane's whereabouts."
SATELLITES
Earlier, a source familiar with official U.S. assessments of
electronic signals sent to geostationary satellites operated by
Britain's Inmarsat said it appeared most likely the plane had
turned south over the Indian Ocean, where it would presumably
have run out of fuel and crashed into the sea.
If so, just finding the plane - let alone recovering the
"black box" data and cockpit voice recorders that hold the key
to the mystery - would be a huge challenge.
The Indian Ocean has an average depth of more than 12,000
feet, or two miles (3.5 km). This is deeper than the Atlantic,
where it took two years to locate wreckage on the seabed from an
Air France plane that vanished in 2009, even though floating
debris quickly gave an indication of the area of the crash.
Any debris would have been widely dispersed by Indian Ocean
currents in the week since the plane disappeared.
"We have many radar systems operating in the area, but
nothing was picked up," Rear Admiral Sudhir Pillai, Chief of
Staff of India's Andamans and Nicobar Command, told Reuters.
"It is possible that the military radars were switched off
as we operate on an as-required basis. So perhaps secondary
radars were operating, which may not have the required range to
detect a flight at an altitude of 35,000 feet."
The other interpretation was that the aircraft continued to
fly to the northwest and headed over Indian territory.
The source said it was believed unlikely the plane had flown
for any length of time over India because it has strong air
defence and radar coverage that should have allowed authorities
to see the plane and intercept it.
It is extremely rare for a modern passenger aircraft to
disappear once it has reached cruising altitude, as MH370 had.
When that does happen, the debris from a crash is usually found
relatively quickly, close to its last known position.
In this case, there has been no trace of the plane, nor any
sign of wreckage.
The maximum range of the Boeing 777-200ER is 7,725 nautical
miles or 14,305 km. It is not clear how much fuel the aircraft
was carrying, though it would have been enough to reach its
scheduled destination, Beijing, a flight of five hours and 50
minutes, plus some reserve.