WRAPUP 3-Malaysia releases transcript of last words from missing plane

* Final cockpit words "Good night Malaysian three seven
zero"
* Changed account of final words comes in fourth week of
search
* Ten planes, nine ships resume hunt west of Perth
* Australian officials stress challenges of search
* Malaysia PM heading to Perth to visit search base
(Adds details from transcript, Malaysia minister statement)
By Matt Siegel and Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR/PERTH, April 1 The last words from
the cockpit of a missing Malaysian jet were a standard "Good
night Malaysian three seven zero", Malaysian authorities said,
changing their account of the critical last communication from a
more casual "All right, good night".
Malaysia on Tuesday released the full transcript of
communications between the Boeing 777 and local air
traffic control before it dropped from civilian radar in the
early hours of March 8 as it flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
The correction comes as Malaysian authorities face heavy
criticism, particularly from China, for mismanaging the search,
now in its fourth fruitless week, and holding back information.
Most of the 239 people on board the flight were Chinese.
"There is no indication of anything abnormal in the
transcript," Malaysian Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said in the statement, without giving explanation for
the changes in the reported last communication.
"The transcript was initially held as part of the police
investigation," he added.
Minutes after the final radio transmission was received the
plane's communications were cut off and it turned back across
Peninsular Malaysia and headed towards the Indian Ocean,
according to military radar and limited satellite data.
The search is now focused on a vast, inhospitable swathe of
the southern Indian Ocean west of the Australian city of Perth,
but an international team of planes and ships have so far failed
to spot any sign of the jetliner.
"In this case, the last known position was a long, long way
from where the aircraft appears to have gone," retired Air Chief
Marshal Angus Houston, the head of the Australian agency
coordinating the operation, told reporters in Perth.
"It's very complex, it's very demanding and we don't have
hard information like we might normally have," he said.
Malaysia says the plane was likely diverted deliberately,
probably by a skilled aviator, leading to speculation of
involvement by one or more of the pilots. Investigators,
however, have determined no apparent motive or other red flags
among the 227 passengers and 12 crew.
The transcript, issued on Tuesday and shared with families
of the passengers and crew, covers about 55 minutes of
apparently routine conversation, beginning about quarter of an
hour before take-off.
The last exchange took place at 1:19 a.m. (1719 GMT).
Nothing appeared to be wrong, as Malaysian air traffic
controllers told the pilots they were entering Vietnamese air
space, and received a fairly standard sign-off with call sign in
reply.
Air Traffic Control: "Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact Ho
Chi Minh 120 decimal 9, good night."
MH370: "Good night, Malaysian Three Seven Zero."
"Previously, Malaysia Airlines had stated initial
investigations indicated that the voice which signed off was
that of the co-pilot," Transport Minister Hishammuddin said in
the statement.
"The police are working to confirm this belief, and forensic
examination of the actual recording is on-going."
Malaysia's ambassador to China had told Chinese families in
Beijing as early as March 12 that the last words from the
cockpit had been "All right, good night", which experts said was
more informal than called for by standard radio procedures.
SEARCH GOES ON
Nine ships and 10 aircraft resumed the hunt for wreckage
from MH370 on Tuesday, hoping to recover more than the fishing
gear and other flotsam found since Australian authorities moved
the search 1,100 km (685 miles) north after new analysis of
radar and satellite data.
Houston said the challenging search, in an area the size of
Ireland, would continue based on the imperfect information with
which they had to work.
"But, inevitably, if we don't find any wreckage on the
surface, we are eventually going to have to, probably in
consultation with everybody who has a stake in this, review what
to do next," he said.
Using faint, hourly satellite signals gathered by British
firm Inmarsat PLC and radar data from early in its
flight, investigators have only estimates of the speed the
aircraft was travelling and no certainty of its altitude,
Houston said.
Satellite imagery of the new search area had not given
"anything better than low confidence of finding anything",
said Mick Kinley, another search official in Perth.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will travel to Perth
late on Wednesday to see the operation first hand. He was
expected to meet Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on
Thursday.
Among the vessels due to join the search in the coming days
is an Australian defence force ship, the Ocean Shield, that has
been fitted with a sophisticated U.S. black box locator and an
underwater drone.
Time is running out because the signal transmitted by the
missing aircraft's black box will die about 30 days after a
crash due to limited battery life, leaving investigators with a
vastly more difficult task.
