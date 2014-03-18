WRAPUP 7-Malaysian airplane investigators look at suicide as possible motive

* Airline unsure exactly when ACARS system was disabled
* India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan say know nothing
about the plane
* China says Malaysia must immediately expand search
* U.S. destroyer ends search in Andaman Sea
By Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 The co-pilot of a missing
Malaysian jetliner spoke the last words heard from the cockpit,
the airline's chief executive said, as investigators consider
suicide by the captain or first officer as one possible
explanation for the disappearance.
No trace of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has
been found since it vanished on March 8 with 239 people aboard.
Investigators are increasingly convinced it was diverted perhaps
thousands of miles off course by someone with deep knowledge of
the Boeing 777-200ER and commercial navigation.
A search of unprecedented scale involving 26 countries is
under way, covering an area stretching from the shores of the
Caspian Sea in the north to deep in the southern Indian Ocean.
Airline chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya also told a news
conference on Monday that it was unclear exactly when one of the
plane's automatic tracking systems had been disabled, appearing
to contradict comments by government ministers at the weekend.
Suspicions of hijacking or sabotage had hardened further
when officials said on Sunday that the last radio message from
the plane - an informal "all right, good night" - was spoken
after the tracking system, known as "ACARS", was shut down.
"Initial investigations indicate it was the co-pilot who
basically spoke the last time it was recorded on tape," Ahmad
Jauhari said on Monday.
That was a sign-off to air traffic controllers at 1.19 a.m.,
as the Beijing-bound plane left Malaysian airspace.
The last transmission from the ACARS system - a maintenance
computer that relays data on the plane's status - was received
at 1.07 a.m. as the plane crossed Malaysia's northeast coast.
"We don't know when the ACARS was switched off after that,"
Ahmad Jauhari said. "It was supposed to transmit 30 minutes from
there, but that transmission did not come through."
FOCUS ON CREW
The plane vanished from civilian air traffic control screens
off Malaysia's east coast less than an hour after taking off
from Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian authorities believe that someone on
board shut off its communications systems.
Malaysian police are trawling through the backgrounds of the
pilots, flight crew and ground staff for any clues to a possible
motive in what is now being treated as a criminal investigation.
Asked if suicide by the pilot or co-pilot was a line of
inquiry, Malaysian Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said: "We are looking at it." But it was only one of the
possibilities under investigation, he said.
Intensive efforts by various governments to investigate the
backgrounds of everyone on the airplane had not, as of Monday,
turned up any information linking anyone to militant groups or
anyone with a known political or criminal motive to crash or
hijack the aircraft, U.S. and European security sources said.
One source familiar with U.S. inquiries into the
disappearance said the pilots were being studied because of the
technical knowledge needed to disable the ACARS system.
Many experts and officials say that, while the jet's
transponder can be switched off by flicking a switch in the
cockpit, turning off ACARS may have required someone to open a
trap door outside the cockpit, climb down into the plane's belly
and pull a fuse or circuit breaker.
Whoever did so had to have sophisticated knowledge of the
systems on a 777, according to pilots and two current and former
U.S. officials close to the investigation.
Malaysian police searched the homes of the captain, Zaharie
Ahmad Shah, 53, and first officer, Fariq Abdul Hamid, 27, in
middle-class suburbs of Kuala Lumpur close to the international
airport on Saturday.
Among the items taken for examination was a flight simulator
Zaharie had built in his home but a senior police official
familiar with the investigation said there was nothing unusual
in the flight simulator programmes. A second senior police
official with knowledge of the investigation said they had found
no evidence of a link between the pilot and any militant group.
Some U.S. officials have expressed frustration at Malaysia's
handling of the investigation. The Malaysian government still
had not invited the FBI to send a team to Kuala Lumpur by
Monday, two U.S. security officials said.
VAST SEARCH CORRIDORS
Police and the multi-national investigation team may never
know for sure what happened in the cockpit unless they find the
plane, and that in itself is a daunting challenge.
Satellite data suggests it could be anywhere in either of
two vast corridors that arc through much of Asia: one stretching
north from Laos to the Caspian, the other south from west of the
Indonesian island of Sumatra into the southern Indian Ocean.
Aviation officials in Pakistan, India, and Kazakhstan and
Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia - as well as Taliban militants in
Pakistan and Afghanistan - said they knew nothing about the
whereabouts of the plane.
China, which has been vocal in its impatience with Malaysian
efforts to find the plane, called on its smaller neighbour to
immediately expand and clarify the scope of the search. About
two-thirds of those aboard MH370 were Chinese.
Australia has offered more resources in addition to the two
P-3C Orion aircraft it has already committed.
Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin said diplomatic
notes had been sent to all countries along the northern and
southern search corridors, requesting radar and satellite
information as well as land, sea and air search operations.
The Malaysian navy and air force were also searching the
southern corridor, he said, and U.S. P-8A Poseidon surveillance
aircraft were being sent to Perth, in Western Australia, to help
scour the ocean.
At the same time, the U.S. Navy said the destroyer USS Kidd
was ending its search operations in the Andaman Sea.
NORTH OR SOUTH?
Electronic signals between the plane and satellites
continued to be exchanged for nearly six hours after MH370 flew
out of range of Malaysian military radar off the northwest
coast, following a commercial aviation route across the Andaman
Sea towards India.
The plane had enough fuel to fly for about 30 minutes after
that last satellite communication, Ahmad Jauhari said.
A source familiar with official U.S. assessments of
satellite data being used to try to find the plane said it most
likely turned south after the last Malaysian military radar
sighting and may have run out of fuel over the Indian Ocean.
The Malaysian government-controlled New Straits Times on
Monday quoted sources close to the investigation as saying data
collected was pointing instead towards the northern corridor.