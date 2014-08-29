Malaysia Airlines shares suspended pending announcement

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Shares in Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of a material announcement.
MAS said its shares will be suspended from 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), confirming an earlier report by Reuters.
The share suspension comes ahead of the announcement of the airline's planned restructuring, which could include job cuts and a change in top management.
Khazanah Nasional, the airline's majority shareholder, will be holding a press conference on MAS at 3 p.m. local time(0700 GMT) on Friday.
MAS reported a net loss of 307.04 million ringgit ($97.27 million) in its second quarter and said its earnings in the second half will be hit by lower passenger bookings after the two jet disasters this year. (1 US dollar = 3.1565 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays a Silicon Valley tycoon in the new film "The Circle" about a powerful social media company, teased Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Monday that he may have been inspiration for the part.