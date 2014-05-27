Malaysia, UK satellite firm release data on missing flight, say families

KUALA LUMPUR May 27 Malaysia's Department of
Civil Aviation and British satellite firm Inmarsat on
Tuesday released the data used to determine the path of missing
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, following mounting
calls from passengers' relatives for greater transparency.
Relatives of passengers on the missing flight said they had
received the data report compiled by Inmarsat and Malaysian
officials and they published it on their Facebook page.
The data communications log comprises 14 pieces of data from
seven "handshakes," or pairs of numbers, between the aircraft
and the satellite, Inmarsat said last week. One number is time
information, the other is frequency.
The Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew
disappeared on March 8 during a scheduled service between Kuala
Lumpur and Beijing, and is believed to have gone down in the
Indian Ocean, off western Australia.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Christopher Cushing)