Boeing says Malaysia jet not subject to FAA inspection order

WASHINGTON, March 12 Boeing Co on
Wednesday said the missing 777 Malaysia Airlines jetliner was
not subject to a new U.S. safety directive that ordered
additional inspections for cracking and corrosion on certain 777
planes.
The Federal Aviation Administration last week ordered
additional, repeated inspections of certain Boeing 777 aircraft,
warning that corrosion and cracking could lead to rapid
decompression and damage to the structure of the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration told airlines to inspect
U.S. registered aircraft for cracking, corrosion and potential
repairs after receiving a report about a 16-inch crack in the
fuselage skin underneath an adapter for the airplane's satellite
communications antenna.
Boeing said it worked closely with the FAA to monitor the
fleet for potential safety issues and take appropriate actions.
But it said the 777-200ER Malaysia Airlines aircraft did not
have that antenna installed and was not subject to the FAA
order.
An FAA spokesman on Wednesday also cautioned against linking
the directive, one of hundreds issued annually by the agency, to
the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
"There is absolutely no indication whatsoever that this had
anything to do with the accident," said the spokesman, who also
noted that airplanes were built with redundancies in the
fuselage and inspection process to catch cracks or corrosion
before they got bigger and caused problems.
The FAA first proposed the additional inspections for 120
U.S.-registered aircraft in September before finalizing the
directive in February and then publishing them in the U.S.
Federal Register on March 5. The new rule takes effect April 9.
"We are issuing this airworthiness directive to detect and
correct cracking and corrosion in the fuselage skin, which could
lead to rapid decompression and loss of structural integrity of
the airplane," the agency said in the directive.
Aviation authorities in other countries typically follow the
FAA's lead in issuing such directives, but it was not
immediately clear if Malaysia had already followed suit.
A dozen countries, using 42 ships and 39 aircraft, are
helping to search for the missing plane, which disappeared
Saturday less than hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur with
239 people on board.