2014年 3月 20日

Malaysian minister says objects in Indian Ocean suspected to be part of missing plane

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Two objects found in the southern Indian Ocean are suspected to be part of a Malaysian airliner missing for 12 days, a government minister said on Thursday.

"I can confirm we have a new lead," Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, where the investigation into the missing airliner is based.

He was speaking after Australia sent aircraft to investigate two objects spotted by satellite floating in the sea. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
