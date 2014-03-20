UPDATE 1-Malaysia says ocean objects are new lead in MH370 hunt

(Adds quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 The discovery by
satellite of two objects in the southern Indian Ocean is being
treated as a lead in the search for a Malaysian airliner missing
for 12 days, the top official in charge of the investigation
said on Thursday.
"I can confirm we have a new lead...and I am meeting the
Australian delegation now," acting Transport Minister
Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, where the
investigation into the missing airliner is based.
He was speaking after Australia said it had sent aircraft to
investigate two objects spotted by satellite floating in the
sea.
"As we have been doing from day one, we have been following
every single lead, and this time I just hope that it is a
positive development," Hishammuddin said.
"I was told that assets have been deployed to the area to
verify what has already been said earlier this morning, and we
are waiting for some information. It is too early to say which
area and whether it is in the sea," he said, adding he did not
know what kind of possible debris was involved.
"Every lead is a hope. We want to verify, we want to
corroborate."
Investigators hope to provide a further update within a few
hours, he said.
