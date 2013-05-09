Metlife, Manulife said to bid for Malaysia AMMB life insurance unit

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 9 Manulife Financial
Corp and Metlife Inc are among the suitors to
submit first-round bids for the life insurance unit of Malaysian
lender AMMB Holdings Bhd, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth up to $350
million.
Zurich Insurance Group is also a bidder, the
people said, as global and regional insurers descend on
Southeast Asia for acquisition opportunities. The hot, regional
insurance M&A market has been spurred by the Southeast Asia's
rising personal income and the industry's strong growth
potential.
Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's Pacific Century Group, ACE Ltd
, and two Japanese insurers are among the other companies
said to have submitted preliminary bids before Wednesday's
deadline, the people said.
Officials with AMMB Holdings declined comment. All suitors
mentioned in the story declined comment. The sources declined to
be identified as the sale process is confidential.