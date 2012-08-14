UPDATE 1-Astro Malaysia offers IPO shares to indigenous investors worth $689 mln -source

* Indicative offer price of 3.60 ringgit per share for 'bumiputra'

* Bumiputra portion seen worth $689 mln, market expects around $1.5 bln IPO total

* Company targets dividend payout ratio at least 75 pct of profit upon listing

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, a pay-TV firm controlled by tycoon Ananda Krishnan, has offered IPO shares to indigenous "bumiputra" investors with an indicative value of nearly $700 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, in an IPO the market expects to raise around $1.5 billion.

The IPO, which is seen listing by end-September, would be Malaysia's third-largest this year after share sales by Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd in July.

The offer at 3.60 ringgit a share opened late last week and will close at 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, said the source, who declined to be identified as details of the deal were not yet public.

Based on the indicative price, the 597.69 million shares reserved for bumiputra investors would be worth about 2.15 billion ringgit ($688.88 million).

A draft prospectus that the company filed last week to regulators did not give any details on the size of the listing or the time frame of the IPO process.

Bumiputra, or "sons of the soil", are majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in Malaysia favoured by a decades-old government policy in housing, education and business.

Cornerstone investors will be offered more or less a similar price, a second source with knowledge of the deal said.

"They have been approaching cornerstones," said the source, who declined to be identified as the deal has not been made public.

Astro officials were not immediately available to comment.

DIVIDEND APPEAL

Astro, with a residential pay-TV subscriber base of 3 million in Malaysia, stated in its draft prospectus that it targeted a dividend payout ratio of not less than 75 percent of its consolidated profit each fiscal year beginning Feb. 1, 2013.

"We intend to adopt a policy of active capital management," Astro said in the prospectus filed to Malaysia's Securities Commission last Wednesday.

The plan is seen as a move to stoke investor interest amid increasing competition from other Internet protocol television providers in Malaysia, even though Astro has launched its own version of on-demand video via broadband, an analyst said.

"Pay-TV companies are always at the mercy of content providers. So costs are rising faster than revenue," said the analyst, with an investment bank in Kuala Lumpur.

Astro made a pro forma net profit of 629.62 million Malaysian ringgit ($201.74 million) for the fiscal year ended on Jan. 31, 2012, a 23.9 percent drop from a year earlier despite revenue rising 6.1 percent on a better pay-TV business, the prospectus read.

The lower profit margin was due mainly to higher costs of marketing and financing.

Astro said it intended to use 58 percent of the proceeds raised in its forthcoming listing for capital expenditure - ranging from investments in new corporate and technical buildings to additional transponders, the prospectus showed.

Beyond the 58 percent allocated to capital expenditure it said 29.3 percent would be used to repay bank borrowings, 8.6 percent for working capital and the rest for listing expenses.

The company had hired CIMB as the transaction manager for the listing. Joint principal advisers are CIMB, Maybank and RHB.

CIMB led Astro's delisting in 2010 in a deal that valued it around $2.8 billion. The investment bank also handled its original IPO in 2003, along with Goldman Sachs, DBS and UBS.