Malaysia's CIMB, RHB, MBSB to scrap $20 bln bank merger -sources

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 13 Malaysia's proposed $20
billon bank merger to create the world's biggest Islamic bank
will be scrapped, according to two people with knowledge of the
matter.
The merger of CIMB Holdings, RHB Capital Bhd
and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) was
expected to create a banking group with assets of about $190
billion.
An announcement on the cancellation could come as early as
Wednesday evening after CIMB's board of directors meets to
discuss the motion, two people said, declining to be identified
as the matter was private.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Saeed Azhar and Anuradha Raghu;
Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)