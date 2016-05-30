Malaysia's 1MDB makes coupon payment on Islamic medium term notes

KUALA LUMPUR May 30 Malaysia's state-owned
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday that it had
made a scheduled coupon payment on an Islamic medium term bond,
despite an ongoing multi-billion dollar spat with a UAE
sovereign fund.
1MDB said it made a 143.75 million ringgit ($34.96 million)
coupon payment due on 5 billion ringgit in Islamic Medium Term
Notes (IMTNs) due in 2039.
"1MDB has ample liquidity to make interest payments and
service its current debt obligations," 1MDB's president Arul
Kanda Kandasamy said in a statement on Monday.
1MDB is currently in dispute with Abu Dhabi-based
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) over interest
payments due on two bonds worth a total of $3.5 billion.
($1 = 4.1120 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Eric Meijer)