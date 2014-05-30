Indonesia says testing Cadbury products after Malaysia halal uproar

| JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR May 30 Indonesian
authorities said on Friday they were testing products made by
British confectioner Cadbury to check they complied with Islamic
standards after two chocolate varieties in neighbouring Malaysia
were found to be contaminated with pork DNA.
The scandal over the ingredient banned under Islamic dietary
laws has sparked outrage among some Muslim groups in Malaysia,
who have called for a boycott on all products made by Cadbury
and its parent Mondelez International Inc.
Concerns over halal food standards could jeopardise
Mondelez's sales in Muslim markets that are larger than
Malaysia, such as Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim
population, and the Middle East.
"After such an incident, it is prudent to do a test on the
other variants to see if they also have traces of the pig DNA.
We may have the result in a few days," Roy Alexander Sparingga,
head of Indonesia's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, told
Reuters.
Sparingga said the tests would be done on the 10 varieties
of Cadbury products that are certified in Indonesia as halal -
or permissible according to Islamic law. Those products did not
include the two types of Dairy Milk chocolate that Cadbury
Malaysia recalled this week after finding pork traces.
Malaysian Islamic authorities tried to cool anger against
Cadbury by saying it remained unclear if the contamination was
the company's fault.
"People need to understand that we can't immediately take
action against Cadbury when there's no solid evidence yet or if
contamination occurred in the factory itself or if it was
external factors," said Othman Mustapha, the director general of
Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development, or JAKIM.
"What's happening to Cadbury now is akin to a person who's
remanded and placed in lockup. They have not been found guilty
so this is just a suspension," he added.
JAKIM, which is responsible for awarding halal certification
in Malaysia, is conducting further tests on the suspect Cadbury
products to confirm the initial findings by the health ministry.
MALAYSIA AUTHORITIES DAMPEN CONCERNS
Cadbury Malaysia said in a statement that it had withdrawn
the two products as a precaution and that it had no reason to
believe there was pork-related content in its other foods.
"We stand by our halal certification and we have the highest
levels of product labelling standards," it said.
Products in Muslim nations are regularly checked to ensure
they are halal. Besides pork, items considered non-halal by
Muslims include alcohol and the meat of animals and birds that
have not been slaughtered according to Islamic rites.
Non-halal food scandals have erupted in Southeast Asia
before. In 2001, Japanese food giant Ajinomoto Co Inc
became embroiled in a similar case after the Indonesian Council
of Ulemas, the highest Islamic authority, accused the company of
using pig enzymes in the production process of the widely used
seasoning monosodium glutamate.
The then Indonesian president stepped in to try to defuse
the row which had hit the company's share price. Ajinomoto's
local company subsequently publicly apologised and withdrew some
products from the Indonesian market.
On Thursday, a Malaysian Muslim retail group said it would
ask the 800 stores it represents to stop selling all products
made by Cadbury, Mondelez and U.S. food giant Kraft, which
acquired Cadbury in 2010 in a $19-billion deal. Together with a
Muslim consumer group, it called on Malaysians to boycott all
those companies' products.
Mondelez is the name of what remains of Kraft Foods Inc
after it spun off its North American grocery business as Kraft
Foods Group. Its brands include Oreo cookies and Ritz
crackers.
Malaysia's National Fatwa Council, which issues official
guidance on Islamic issues, said on Friday it supported the
withholding of halal status on the two Cadbury products but that
the company should not be punished unless the breach was proven
to be intentional.
"The authorities need to do their investigation to see if
the accusations are valid, and to see where the pollution
happened, whether it was deliberate or accidental," Abdul Shukor
Husin, the council's committee chairman, told Reuters.
"Muslim people who had consumed the product that had been
certified halal but contained pig DNA should not worry about the
purity of their bodies. Islam is not a rigid religion."
(Additional reporting by Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR and
Jonathan Thatcher in JAKARTA; Writing by Stuart Grudgings,;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)