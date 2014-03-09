版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 00:00 BJT

Passports requiring investigation were on Malaysia flight - Interpol

ROME, March 9 A check of documents used by passengers to board a missing Malaysia Airlines flight has identified suspect passports that require further investigation, an Interpol spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"We have been checking all the passports and there are some which are requiring further investigation. These are the suspect passports," a spokeswoman for the international police agency said.

Two passports used to board the Beijing-bound plane, which disappeared after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur early on Saturday, were used by unknown persons after being stolen from their Italian and Austrian owners.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐