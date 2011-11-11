版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 11日 星期五 18:00 BJT

TEXT-Malaysia c.bank keeps key interest rate unchanged

 KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 Following is the full
text of the policy statement from Malaysia's central bank, which
held its key interest rate at 3.0 percent on Friday.	
 For the story, click on: 	
 	

 TEXT: 	
 At the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, Bank
Negara Malaysia decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate
(OPR) at 3.00 percent.	
 Latest indicators suggest that the global growth momentum
has moderated in recent months. Economic activity in the
advanced economies is being weighed down by heightened market
volatility and lower confidence, amid rising policy
uncertainties. 	
 Labour market conditions in several of these economies also
continue to be weak. Going forward, these conditions may persist
as critical policy issues remain unresolved and pose further
downside risks to global growth. 	
 In the Asian region, sustained domestic demand is projected
to continue to support economic growth. Nevertheless, greater
weakness in the external environment is expected to affect
regional growth prospects.	
 The domestic economy improved in the third quarter, due
primarily to stronger domestic demand. Export performance also
improved, reflecting firm regional demand and the normalisation
of trade flows from supply chain disruptions. Looking ahead, the
weaker external environment could, however, impact the overall
growth prospects. 	
 Domestic demand will continue to be the anchor of growth,
supported by private consumption and investment and reinforced
by public sector spending and investment activity. Employment
conditions are also expected to remain stable.	
 Domestic headline inflation was 3.4 percent in September on
account of the slower increase in the transport category. Going
forward, inflation is expected to remain stable for the rest of
the year and moderate in 2012. 	
 Global energy prices are expected to experience some
moderation while the impact of domestic demand factors on
inflation is also expected to remain contained.	
 High food price inflation, largely due to supply
disruptions, continues to remain a concern.	
 In the MPC's assessment, the global economic outlook is
expected to be weaker and international financial market
conditions will remain highly uncertain and volatile going
forward. 	
 While the domestic economy is expected to expand, these
external developments could affect the overall growth prospects
of the Malaysian economy. 	
 The MPC will continue to monitor these developments and
assess the risks to the outlook for domestic growth and
inflation.	
 The meeting also approved the schedule of MPC meetings for
2012. In accordance with the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009,
the MPC will convene six times a year. 	
 The Monetary Policy Statement will be released at 6 p.m. on
the same day as the MPC meeting.	
	
Schedule of Monetary Policy Committee Meetings for 2012	
 MPC Meeting No.    Dates
 1st                31 January 2012 (Tuesday)
 2nd                9 March 2012 (Friday)
 3rd                3 May 2012 (Thursday)
 4th                5 July 2012 (Thursday)
 5th                6 September 2012 (Thursday)
 6th                8 November 2012 (Thursday)
 	
	
 (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Min Hun Fong)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐