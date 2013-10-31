CORRECTION-Malaysia PM says fighter jet decision may take longer

LONDON Oct 31 Malaysia's decision over which
fighter jet it will choose to replace its ageing fleet of 18
Russian-made MIG-29s might be delayed as the country focuses on
cutting its budget deficit, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
"It might take a little longer because we need to
consolidate our fiscal position first and this is what people
want and this is what the market wants," Najib told Reuters on
Thursday on the sidelines of a conference in London.
"My priority would be to secure the macro position of the
government to make sure our deficit is cut and at the same time
we will spend on defence to the level we can afford to do,
so...it all depends on how strong we feel financially."
Malaysia shortlisted five combat aircraft in March,
principally the Eurofighter Typhoon - made by European
consortium BAE Systems, EADS and Finmeccanica
- France's Dassault Aviation Rafale,
Boeing's F/A 18E/F Super Hornet and Russia's Sukhoi Su-30
and Sweden's SAAB JAS-39 Gripen.
Industry sources said at the time that the purchase could
run into billions of dollars.
The government has however come under pressure to tackle its
high budget deficit and growing debt pile. In July, ratings
agency Fitch cut its outlook on Malaysia's sovereign debt to
negative.
Countries such as Malaysia have become top targets for U.S.
and European defence manufacturers who want to increase their
share of exports to make up for falling defence spending in
their home markets.