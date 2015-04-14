Google Malaysia service disrupted by hackers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Internet users were
denied access to Google Inc's Malaysia website on
Tuesday, and were redirected to a hacked page saying "Google
Malaysia Hacked by Tiger-Mate #Bangladeshi Hacker".
The company has reached out to the organization that manages
the domain name to resolve the issue, MYNIC, a Google Malaysia
spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
MYNIC is operated by the country's ministry of
communications and multimedia, and is the administrator for all
websites ending with ".my", according to the company's website.
The website for Malaysia Airlines experienced a similar
problem in January, but the airline quickly reassured users that
their bookings and private data had not been compromised.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)