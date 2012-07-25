UPDATE 3-Malaysia's IHH jumps 14 pct as world's No.3 IPO debuts

* Malaysia, Singapore debut within expectations
* Institutional segment more than 100 times oversubscribed
* Valuations are not cheap-analysts
* Malaysia, Singapore have different IPO stories this year
By Yantoultra Ngui and Charmian Kok
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, July 25 Asia's largest
hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd jumped as much as
14 percent in its trading debut on Wednesday, as investors eager
for exposure to the region's growing healthcare sector chased
the world's third largest listing this year.
IHH raised $2.1 billion in a share sale that confirmed
Malaysia's status as Asia's current IPO capital following the
strong debut last month of plantation giant Felda Global
Ventures Holdings, the biggest IPO of 2012 after
Facebook.
The stock climbed as high as 3.19 ringgit on the Malaysian
stock exchange, 13.9 percent above its IPO price of 2.80
ringgit, within the expectations of analysts who had predicted a
bounce despite a backdrop of tottering global equity markets and
pulled listings.
IHH also listed in Singapore, adding some shine to
the regional bourse after India's Reliance Communications
shelved a planned $1 billion IPO by its undersea cable
unit this month on jittery market conditions.
"IHH's premium may be less than Felda Global's but its
prospects over a 3-5 year holding period would definitely be
better," said Linda Koh, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst with
research house InsiderAsia.
Malaysian IHH shares ended the day 10.4 percent higher at
3.09 ringgit per share, while shares in Singapore closed 10.5
percent richer to S$1.23.
Malaysia, where the government has a heavy hand in the
economy and the equity market is dominated by local investors
and large domestic pension funds, has defied a gloomy trend that
has seen several IPOs pulled due to a lack of investor interest.
And there are more IPOs in the pipeline. Malaysian tycoon
Ananda Krishnan is expected to list the local operations of
pay-TV firm Astro All Asia Networks Plc in the fourth quarter in
a deal that could raise as much as $1.5 billion, while the
world's largest condom maker, Karex, is considering an IPO.
Singapore, on the other hand, had to contend with motor
racing firm Formula One delaying its $3 billion dollar IPO. Most
recently, Ascendas Hospitality Trust had to cut a planned
listing in the city state by 13 percent after being forced to
exclude a South Korean hotel chased by creditors.
EXPOSED TO HEALTHCARE
IHH is the healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional. Based on its highest Malaysian
share price of 3.19 ringgit on Wednesday, IHH has a market
capitalisation of 25.6 billion ringgit ($8.06 billion), making
it the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider after
U.S. hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.
It joins the likes of Kuala Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd
, Singapore's Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok
Dusit Medical Services and India's Fortis Healthcare
as key medical services stocks.
The stock is set to lead investor exposure into a region
where rising incomes and a growing middle class in China, India
and Southeast Asia are boosting demand for better medical
services.
"Given IHH's size, I won't be surprised to see them
incorporated as a component of the STI (Straits Times Index), so
some funds may be taking positions first," said Ng Kian Teck,
lead analyst at Singapore-based SIAS Research.
"There are not many healthcare plays here, especially of
IHH's size but valuations are not cheap."
IHH, which counts Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Dubai-based Albraaj Capital as shareholders along with Khazanah,
has expanded rapidly in the past few years and now employs
24,000 people in 30 hospitals as well as medical centres and
clinics.
It added Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS,
Singapore's Parkway Holdings and India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd to its local holdings Pantai Hospitals
and International Medical University.
MIXED VIEWS
Analysts' views are mixed on IHH's earnings growth outlook,
with some saying it could struggle to achieve synergies from its
large, complex operations extending from Malaysia and Singapore
to Turkey.
In contrast, TA Research said IHH's strong earnings growth
outlook and favourable geographic diversification warrants the
IPO price that values it at a 20 percent premium to its peers.
At 2.80 ringgit a share, IHH trades at a historical
price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of nearly 60 times, and 46 times
forward PER based on Public Investment Bank's estimate of
earnings per share of 6.1 sen for 2013.
IHH Managing Director Lim Cheok Peng told reporters in the
Malaysian capital that the firm was working towards a unified
vision for its Turkish and Southeast Asian units and left the
door open for dividends.
"We do not have any dividend policy at this point, it
depends on the cash flow. If we do not need to spend on capex
and expansion and have excess cash, we will return the money
back to the shareholders," he said.
IHH's IPO consisted of 2.23 billion shares with an
over-allotment option of up to 170 million shares, putting the
total offering at $2.1 billion.
The institutional component of the offer was oversubscribed
by more than 100 times. Despite strong demand, the IPO was
priced slightly below the top of a 2.67-2.85 ringgit range to
"leave something on the table", one source involved in the deal
said..
Nearly two-thirds of the shares were taken by big
"cornerstone" investors including sovereign wealth fund Kuwait
Investment Authority and International Finance Corp,
the private investment arm of the World Bank.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB and
Deutsche Bank are the lead global coordinators for
the listing, with Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman
Sachs and Maybank acting as joint bookrunners.