Malaysia's IOI prices $600 mln bond at 280 bps over U.S. Treasuries

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's IOI Corp Bhd has priced a $600 million issue of 10-year senior notes at 280 basis points over similar U.S. Treasury bonds, marking the lowest ever 10-year U.S. dollar coupon achieved by a Malaysian borrower.

"The transaction priced flat to IOI's secondary curve and was nearly 9 times over-subscribed with an orderbook aggregating $5.2 billion," the plantation and property group said in a statement on Thursday.

The notes were distributed 79 percent in Asia with the balance in Europe, IOI added.

Citigroup, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners and lead managers of the transaction.