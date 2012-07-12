Malaysia's IHH prices $2 bln IPO near top-sources

SINGAPORE, July 12 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd , Asia's largest hospital operator, priced its initial public offering (IPO) near the top end of an indicative price range that will help it raise about $2 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

IHH's IPO was priced at 2.80 Malaysian ringgit versus an indicative range of 2.67-2.85 ringgit per share, the sources told Reuters. The sources who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

"This is to leave something on the table" for retail investors, said one of the sources.

The world's third-largest listing so far this year after Facebook Inc and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd , IHH has attracted investors ranging from sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority to International Finance Corp, the private investment arm of the World Bank.

The dual listing, slated to debut on the Malaysian and Singaporean bourses on July 25, consisted of 2.23 billion shares with an over-allotment option of up to 170 million shares, putting the total offering at $2.1 billion.

IHH is the healthcare arm of Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB and Deutsche Bank are the lead global coordinators, with Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs and Maybank acting as joint bookrunners.