UPDATE 1-Malaysian lawmakers green light rare earths plant

* Decision set to pave way for Lynas to start up plant
* Political backlash likely - analyst
* Gov't already dismissed appeal by residents to scrap the
$800 mln plant
By Anuradha Raghu and Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Australia's Lynas Corp
is set to clear the final hurdle for its delayed $800
million rare earths plant after Malaysian lawmakers asked the
government to issue the miner a temporary operating license
despite community safety concerns.
The recommendations of a six-member parliamentary committee
will be debated later on Tuesday, but any objections or a
possible walkout by the opposition will do little to prevent the
findings from being approved.
This will clear the way for Lynas to operate the plant in
east Malaysia that is seen as key to breaking China's grip on
rare earths used in products ranging from Apple Inc's
smartphones to Honda Motors' hybrid cars.
The decision by the committee, dominated by MPs from the
ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) party, came after Malaysia last
week dismissed an appeal by residents to scrap the plant on
concerns of radiation leakage.
The Lynas plant, set to be the biggest in the world outside
China, has been standing ready to fire up since early May, but
the company has been embroiled in lengthy environmental and
safety disputes with local residents.
Since construction began two years ago, the project has
faced widespread protests across the country -- drawing
thousands of people at a time -- over possible radioactive
residue, and has become a hot election topic this year.
Malaysia's opposition lawmakers boycotted the committee set
up three months earlier, accusing the government of planning a
whitewash over the Lynas plant in Prime Minister Najib Razak's
home state of Pahang.
"The parliamentary committee's findings will blow up the
Lynas issue for many voters who were against the plant," said
James Chin, political science professor at Malaysia's Monash
campus. "There will be some form of a backlash."
Prime Minister Najib is seeking a strong mandate in snap
polls likely this year based on a track record of drawing in
investments and boosting growth at a time when the euro zone
debt crisis hobbles the global economy.
Lynas, which last year said refined rare earth exports from
Malaysia could hit 8 billion ringgit ($2.5 billion) from 2013 --
equivalent to 1 percent of the country's gross domestic product,
could figure prominently in Najib's plans.
NEW REGULATIONS
The MPs on Tuesday said awarding the license would help the
$800 million factory start processing rare earths in stages and
recommended for a committee of NGOs and experts to keep track of
the plant.
"The committee is satisfied the Lynas Advanced Materials
Plant (LAMP) has met all the necessary standards and laws in
Malaysia," the report said. "Even so, there have been legal
requirements and standards imposed on the LAMP project that were
more stringent than international standards."
The 100-page report said while Lynas had met safety, health
and environmental standards, an additional 31 recommendations
will be tabled in what appears to be concessions to public
concerns over the plant's safety aspects.
Key among them is a recommendation Lynas has to ship out
factory waste from Malaysia if it is unable to find an approved
storage and recycling site -- a sticking point for green groups,
opposition parties and local residents.
"The committee wants to inform that Lynas Corporation and
Lynas Malaysia have written letters expressing their commitment
to removing LAMP residue from Malaysia," the report said.
Lynas has said demand is so strong that it has locked in
customers for all the rare-earths it can process in the first 10
years of operations.