Talks on Malaysian tycoon's satellite stake sale stall - sources

* M. Stanley advising MEASAT on talks; JP Morgan for Arabsat - sources

* Bilateral talks with Saudi-based Arabsat stalled - sources

* Paris-based Eutelsat another bidder for firm - source

By Dinesh Nair and Saeed Azhar

DUBAI/SINGAPORE - Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's plans to sell a stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd to Saudi-based Arabsat has stalled over differences on valuation, sources familiar with the matter said.

Krishnan, Malaysia's second richest man, has been looking to sell a stake in MEASAT for several months, but that deal was overshadowed by his plans to offload $3 billion worth of power assets in a bid to shed risky operations.

Initial plans had been for a sale of the entire satellite firm, which operates regional satellite networks and was taken private by Ananda in 2010. A sale of the entire firm may fetch about $500 million.

"MEASAT is looking for a partial exit," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Morgan Stanley is advising MEASAT on the stake sale or merger with another satellite firm, according to three banking sources aware of the matter.

J.P. Morgan Chase is advising Saudi Arabia-based Arabsat, which is owned by the 21-member states of the Arab League and is the main satellite operator in the Gulf Arab region.

French satellite operator Eutelsat has also been in the running, a second source said.

The sources were not aware if Eutelsat had picked an advisor for the sale.

"Eutelsat has no comment on the speculation around MEASAT," a Eutelsat spokeswoman said.

Spokespeople at MEASAT, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan declined to comment. Arabsat officials in Riyadh were not immediately available for comment.