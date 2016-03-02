Malaysia says high possibility that debris in Mozambique belongs to a Boeing 777

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 Malaysia's transport minister said on Wednesday that based on early reports there is a high possibility that a piece of debris found in Mozambique belongs to a Boeing 777 jet.

But Liow Tiong Lai added that he could not conclude it was from the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner MH370, at this time.

He said in a tweet that Malaysian aviation authorities were working with Australian counterparts to retrieve the debris.

"I urged everyone to avoid undue speculation as we are not able to conclude that the debris belongs to #mh370 at this time," he said.

Flight MH370 disappeared two years ago when it was en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur. Last year authorities found a piece of the plane's wing on the shore of Reunion island in the Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alison Williams)