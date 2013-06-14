版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 16:53 BJT

TABLE-Malaysia oil output to rise 2013-2016

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's $30 billion drive to explore
and produce more oil and gas has paid off with its crude and condensate output
rising from a 20-year low. 
    Here are the oil projects that are expected to complete expansion or start
production between 2013 and 2016:
    
 Field         Location      Operator/Partners   Liquids*       Production
                                                 production     date
 West Desaru   Block PM304,  Petrofac,           expand to      end
 + Cendor      offshore      Petronas, Kuwait    25-30kbpd**    2013-early
 phase 2       Peninsular    Foreign Petroleum   from 7-8kbpd   2014
               Malaysia      Exploration                        
                             Company (KUFPEC),                  
                             PetroVietnam                       
 Siaka-North   Block K,      Murphy Oil,         initial        Late 2013
 Petai         offshore      ConocoPhillips      output at      
               Sabah                             1kbpd, peak    
                                                 at 30kbpd      
 Gumusut-Kaka  Blocks J &    Shell,              Current        Started up
 p             K, 120km      ConocoPhillips,     output         in 2012;
               offshore      Petronas, Murphy    25kbpd; peak   production
               Sabah         Oil                 at 150kbpd     to rise in
                                                 then           2014 with
                                                 stabilise at   new terminal
                                                 100-120 kbpd   
 Malikai       Part of       Shell,              60kbpd peak    2016
               Block G,      ConocoPhillips,     output         
               about 100km   Petronas                           
               offshore                                         
               Sabah                                            
                                                                
 *liquids: crude and condensate
**KBPD: 1,000 barrels per day
Source: Companies, industry

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐