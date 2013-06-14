TABLE-Malaysia oil output to rise 2013-2016

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's $30 billion drive to explore and produce more oil and gas has paid off with its crude and condensate output rising from a 20-year low. Here are the oil projects that are expected to complete expansion or start production between 2013 and 2016: Field Location Operator/Partners Liquids* Production production date West Desaru Block PM304, Petrofac, expand to end + Cendor offshore Petronas, Kuwait 25-30kbpd** 2013-early phase 2 Peninsular Foreign Petroleum from 7-8kbpd 2014 Malaysia Exploration Company (KUFPEC), PetroVietnam Siaka-North Block K, Murphy Oil, initial Late 2013 Petai offshore ConocoPhillips output at Sabah 1kbpd, peak at 30kbpd Gumusut-Kaka Blocks J & Shell, Current Started up p K, 120km ConocoPhillips, output in 2012; offshore Petronas, Murphy 25kbpd; peak production Sabah Oil at 150kbpd to rise in then 2014 with stabilise at new terminal 100-120 kbpd Malikai Part of Shell, 60kbpd peak 2016 Block G, ConocoPhillips, output about 100km Petronas offshore Sabah *liquids: crude and condensate **KBPD: 1,000 barrels per day Source: Companies, industry
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.