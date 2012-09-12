Malaysia starts pumping oil at Gumusut field - sources

* Gumusut crude output to reach 25,000 bpd by end 2012
* To blend Gumusut crude with Kikeh for sale until export
terminal ready
* Gumusut output to hit full 135,000 bpd in 2013-2014 on
construction delay
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Malaysia has started pumping
oil from the Gumusut deepwater oilfield offshore Sabah, with an
initial output of 10,000 barrels per day (bpd), sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Gumusut, operated by Royal Dutch Shell and
discovered in March 2004, is expected help Malaysia reverse its
declining output and boost the country's oil revenue, but its
start up has been dogged by construction delays.
Crude output at Gumusut, located off the eastern state of
Sabah in Block J, is expected to reach 25,000 bpd by the end of
this year, said the sources, who declined to be identified due
to company policy on speaking to the media.
Gumusut will be blended with Kikeh for sale in Asia as its
output is currently tied to Kikeh's production platform in
neighbouring Block K, they said.
This could change Kikeh's crude quality, one source said.
Murphy Oil operates the 120,000 bpd Kikeh field.
Gumusut production will reach the full 135,000 bpd in
2013-2014, put back from 2011, as construction of the floating
production facility for the field has taken longer than
expected.
Crude exports directly from the Gumusut field will also
depend on when the new terminal at Kimanis, Sabah, is completed,
the sources said.
Shell and ConocoPhillips each has a 33 percent stake
in the project. Petronas holds 20 percent and Murphy
Oil 14 percent. Shell and Petronas did not reply to e-mails
seeking comment.
Malaysia's crude output slipped in 2011 to below 600,000 bpd
for the first time in at least 10 years, data from the BP
Statistical Review of World Energy showed. To arrest the
decline, Malaysia is embarking on projects that will coax more
oil out of matured fields.
Shell signed an agreement with Petronas in November that
could add 90,000 to 100,000 bpd of oil production and extend the
life of the Baram Delta and North Sabah fields to beyond 2040.
Exxon Mobil is working with Petronas to improve oil
recovery at Malaysia's flagship Tapis field, where output has
fallen by more than half from its peak in the 1990s, in addition
to new exploration and development projects.