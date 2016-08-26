VTTI suspends operations at Malaysia terminal after oil spill -sources

SINGAPORE Aug 26 VTTI, the storage unit of world's largest oil trader Vitol, has suspended operations at its terminal in southern Malaysia following an oil spill, two industry sources said on Friday.

An accident with coastal tanker Trident Star caused the oil spill on Wednesday, they said.

The terminal at port of Tanjong Pelepas in Johor has a total storage capacity of 1.155 million cubic metres. It handles gasoline, jet fuel, gasoil, fuel oil and biofuels.

(Reporting by Florence Tan)