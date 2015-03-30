Platts to include Malaysia's Pengerang terminal in Singapore pricing process

SINGAPORE, March 30 Oil pricing agency Platts
said on Monday it will include the Pengerang oil terminal in the
southern Malaysian state of Johor in its Singapore price
assessment process from May 1.
The move is expected to offer traders more flexibility in
loading cargoes and improve market liquidity, traders said.
Apart from landed storage tanks in Singapore, Platts
currently recognises loadings from Pasir Gudang, Tanjung
Langsat, Tanjung Bin and certain floating storage units in
nearby waters for its Singapore price assessment process.
And while Singapore is Asia's largest oil trading hub, a
scarcity of land has hit growth of the business there. This has
spurred billions of dollars of investment on the construction of
storage facilities in neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia.
Following positive feedback from the industry to the
proposal that Pengerang deliveries be included in the
assessments for middle distillates and gasoline, it will go
ahead with the move effective May 1, Platts, a unit of McGraw
Hill Financial Inc., said in a note to its subscribers.
Platts, which provides Asian benchmark assessments for most
oil products traded in the region, is also planning to change
the loading points in its pricing assessments for fuel oil,
gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline from July 1.
Platts said it will introduce a free-on-board (FOB) Straits
benchmark to replace the existing FOB Singapore benchmark. In
the new benchmark, traders will not have to specify a loading
port at the time of placing a bid or offer and can include
cargoes to be loaded from approved terminals in either Singapore
or southern Malaysia.
The Pengerang terminal, majority owned by a 51-49 joint
venture of Dialog and Dutch oil and chemicals storage
company Vopak, started operations last year.
The facility is in the process of being filled but is not
yet at full capacity, said a source with Vopak, declining to be
named because he wasn't cleared to speak with the press.
"With the Platts approval, we expect interest to pick up,"
he said.
The Pengerang site is able to accommodate very large crude
carriers (VLCCs) and will have an initial storage capacity of
about 1.3 million cubic meters, according to Vopak's website.
The terminal is one of several upcoming energy projects in
Pengerang, including a refinery and petrochemical integrated
development by Malaysia's Petronas, although some of these may
be delayed by the 50 percent slump in oil prices
since June of last year.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)