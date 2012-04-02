Petronas plans Canada gas acquisition exceeding $5 bln -Bloomberg

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas is studying plans for a Canadian gas asset acquisition that may exceed $5 billion as the firm looks to boost supplies of the fuel to energy-guzzling Asia, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Petronas officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.
Bloomberg cited Petronas Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas as saying there were "quite a few candidates out there" in Canada who were willing to talk and that a deal might be announced within three months.
Petronas has already made a big push into Canada, specifically its shale gas sector. Last year Petronas bought a stake in a shale gas field in Canada for $1.1 billion from Progress Energy Resources Corp.
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent