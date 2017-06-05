Petronas' stake sale of offshore gas asset advances to second round-sources

* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas
* Potential buyers to submit 2nd round of bids this
* Petronas likely to select partner by year-end - sources
By Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 5 The sale by
Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake
in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round
and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders
including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp
, four sources familiar with the matter said.
State-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) had kicked off
a process to sell a stake of up to 49 percent in the SK316
offshore gas block in Malaysia's Sarawak state, Reuters reported
in February.
Prospective buyers are expected to submit second round
financial bids this month, and a final decision on the
successful bidder is expected later this year, said two sources.
Sources said Total, PTT Exploration and Production
PCL and some Japanese firms are also among those keen
to bid for the asset.
The transaction, if completed, would mark Petronas' biggest
upstream stake sale since oil prices started falling more than
two years ago.
All the sources declined to be identified as discussions
between Petronas and the companies are private, adding that
terms of the deal could change depending on how the talks
proceed.
Petronas, which last week maintained a cautious outlook for
the rest of the year after reporting quarterly profit more than
double a year ago, did not respond to a request for comment.
In a statement to Reuters in April, it had said that through
its unit, Petronas Carigali, it was seeking partners who could
bring the technology and capabilities to explore, develop and
efficiently operate the various fields and opportunities in the
SK316 offshore gas block.
Shell, ExxonMobil and Total declined to comment.
PTT Exploration said it was keen to invest in Thailand and
Southeast Asia due to its expertise in these markets and as
costs and risks were low.
"This area is consistent with the company's expansion
strategy, however, the company will consider details of each
project before making an investment decision," PTTEP said in
response to a query on its interest in the Petronas asset.
Gas from the NC3 field in the SK316 block feeds Malaysia's
LNG export project, known as LNG 9, a joint venture between
Petronas and JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp that began
commercial production in January.
The sale of a stake in the offshore gas block has been
clouded by political opposition to the process, but sources said
this was unlikely to derail ongoing talks.
Opposition party leaders in Sarawak, a key vote base for
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak who is likely to call
general elections this year, have expressed disapproval in
Petronas' plan to find a partner.
One even called for the state to be given the option to
acquire all or part of the stake that it proposes to sell.
Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari, however, has said the
state did not want to take on the risk of developing the gas
field as "the project cost billions of ringgit and it is of high
risk," according to state news agency Bernama.
He said the state government was in talks with Petronas
about the partner-finding process for SK316.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Sumeet Chatterjee
in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in KUALA
LUMPUR and Chayut Setboonsarng in BANGKOK and Jessica Jaganathan
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Pullin)