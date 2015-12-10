REFILE-Malaysia seeks "untraceable" owners of three abandoned jets

(Refiles to fix formatting)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 10 Malaysian airport officials
are seeking the "untraceable" owners of three Boeing jets
abandoned on the tarmac in Kuala Lumpur for more than a year.
The large Boeing 747-200Fs, two passenger and one cargo jet,
have been racking up unpaid storage fees at Kuala Lumpur
International Airport (KLIA), and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
is now calling on the owner to collect them.
KLIA hit international headlines last year, when Malaysia
Airlines flight MH370 disappeared after taking off from the
airport in one of aviation's biggest mysteries.
In a notice placed in a Malaysian newspaper this week, the
airport authority gave the owner 14 days to claim the unmarked
jets, failing which it said it would "sell or dispose" of them.
"This step is also a common process undertaken by airport
operators all over the world when faced with such a situation,"
the authority said in a statement.
No one has claimed ownership of the aircraft so far, said
airport general manager Zainol Mohamad Isa on Thursday.
"We haven't decided what to do with the planes, although we
have been getting inquiries from all over the world," said
Zainol.
Industry experts said it was not unheard of for unwanted
planes to be left at airports.
"You do get examples of aircraft being abandoned around the
world, because the money you would get from a sale doesn't cover
the outstanding storage charges," a second-hand aircraft trader
said, asking not to be named. "But it is unusual for the airport
to be so public about it."
Searches of the planes' registration numbers on the website
www.planespotters.net showed the aircraft had been registered to
an Iceland-based air charter and leasing company, Air Atlanta
Icelandic, and that two had at one time been in service with
Malaysia Airlines.
Air Atlanta Icelandic was quoted by The Star newspaper as
saying it operated the planes until 2010 but had "nothing to do"
with the planes since then. Malaysia Airlines was also quoted as
saying it no longer owned or leased the planes.
Malaysia's aviation sector has suffered a difficult period
since flight MH370 disappeared in March last year while en route
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. It is believed to have crashed in
the southern Indian Ocean.
In July, Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia complained that a
new international terminal for budget airlines at KLIA was
sinking, with waterlogging on the tarmac.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Additional reporting by Tim
Hepher; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex Richardson)