UPDATE 3-Singapore seizes bank accounts as part of 1MDB probe

By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE Feb 1 Singapore has seized a large
number of bank accounts in recent months as part of an
investigation into possible money-laundering linked to Malaysian
state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),
authorities said on Monday.
Singapore is cooperating with authorities in Malaysia,
Switzerland and the United States who are investigating 1MDB,
said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the
Commercial Affairs Department, the city-state's white-collar
crime agency.
"In connection with these investigations, we have sought and
are continuing to seek information from several financial
institutions, are interviewing various individuals, and have
seized a large number of bank accounts," the two agencies said
in a joint statement.
"Since the middle of last year, the Commercial Affairs
Department and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have been
actively investigating possible money-laundering and other
offences carried out in Singapore," they said.
The statement did not offer any further details. In July,
local police said they had only frozen two bank accounts linked
to the 1MDB probe.
The statement comes a week after Switzerland's chief
prosecutor said a criminal investigation into 1MDB had revealed
that about $4 billion appeared to have been misappropriated from
Malaysian state companies.
In a statement issued late on Monday, 1MDB said it had not
been contacted by Singapore authorities.
"As we have previously stated, 1MDB has not been contacted
by any foreign legal authorities on any matters relating to the
company," it said, adding that 1MDB remains committed to fully
cooperating with any lawful authority and investigation.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has been investigated by Malaysian
authorities following accusations of financial mismanagement and
graft. 1MDB has denied these allegations.
Last week, Malaysia's attorney general cleared Najib of any
criminal offences or corruption, declaring that $681 million
deposited into his personal bank account was a gift from Saudi
Arabia's royal family and no further action needed to be taken.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been in touch with
Malaysian regulators since last year, when Malaysia's government
said 1MDB had redeemed $1.1 billion from the Cayman Islands and
placed it in the Singapore unit of Swiss private bank BSI.
BSI has declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that
investigators had traced nearly $700 million from an account at
Falcon Private Bank in Singapore to accounts in Malaysia they
believed belonged to the prime minister.
Falcon Private Bank, a Swiss private bank owned by Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund International Petroleum Investment
Company, has said it is in contact with Singapore's central bank
and will cooperate with authorities.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga, Katharine
Houreld and Kim Coghill)