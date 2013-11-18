MALAYSIA-PRESS-Carlyle keen on bolt-on acquisitions-The Malaysian Reserve

Washington-based private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is keen on potential buys in Malaysia for its part-held
businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), bolt-on
acquisitions in the language of private equity firms.
The decision clearly rides on Carlyle's past experience in
Malaysia from the acquisition of a local lighting manufacturer
Davex Holdings Bhd at $60 million for its part-owned Saudi
Arabian company General Lighting Co Ltd last year.
"We are constantly looking for bolt-on acquisitions. I would
not be surprised if there is anything next year. We had a very
good experience in Malaysia with the acquisition of Davex. The
rules here are very clear and transparent," Carlyle Group's MD
and co-head of the MENA buyout team Firas Nasir told The
Malaysian Reserve in an interview last month.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.