版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 09:08 BJT

CORRECTED-MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia to open tender for 1,000MW power plant-Business Times

(Corrects sourcing in the headline)

MALAYSIA PRESS- -

link.reuters.com/red68s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

EPF targets Australian logistics assets-The Star

link.reuters.com/jed68s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐