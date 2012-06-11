MALAYSIA PRESS-Closure Bangkok's airport could hit Malaysia's AirAsia hardest-The Edge Financial Daily

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open as rally loses momentum
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MALAYSIA PRESS- - AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are
expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok's
Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two
months beginning today (Monday).
AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer
turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of
the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed
that it doesn't plan to reduce the frequency of flights to
Bangkok.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
OTTAWA, Feb 17 Foreign investors bought C$10.23 billion ($7.81 billion) worth of Canadian securities in December, sealing a new annual record for purchases of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Friday.