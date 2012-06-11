MALAYSIA PRESS-Closure Bangkok's airport could hit Malaysia's AirAsia hardest-The Edge Financial Daily

MALAYSIA PRESS- - AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are

expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok's

Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two

months beginning today (Monday).

AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer

turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of

the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed

that it doesn't plan to reduce the frequency of flights to

Bangkok.

