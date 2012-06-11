MALAYSIA PRESS-Global takaful mart set to hit $4.3 bln in five years-Business Times

BRIEF-Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
MALAYSIA PRESS- -
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
* Mantech awarded $20 million contract for health information technology product support to the department of veterans affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017