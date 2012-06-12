MALAYSIA PRESS-Sports Toto Malaysia Trust plans secondary listing on Bursa Malaysia-The Star

UPDATE 1-Suez says GE water business would be good strategic fit
PARIS, March 1 The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta posted a surprise drop in fiscal third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and announced further measures in the U.S. after a drop in orders in the North and South America region.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)