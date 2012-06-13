MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Airlines deputy CEO quits-The Edge

Malaysian Airline System Bhd deputy group CEO Mohammed Rashdan Yusof, also known by his nickname "Danny", has resigned, the Edge Financial Daily reported.

"I regret that in the past months Danny has been unfairly vilified and maligned in the blogosphere. Contrary to such blog reports, Danny has displayed exemplary work ethic and dedication during his tenure with MAS, and has been deeply committed to the turnaround of MAS," the airline's chairman Md Nur Yusof was quoted as saying.

