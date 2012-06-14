MALAYSIA PRESS-More changes in Malaysian Airlines (MAS) management expected -The Edge

More management changes are under way at Malaysian

Airline System Bhd (MAS) with chief financial

Officer (CFO) Rozman Omar tipped to leave the national

carrier.

Sources said Rozman has tendered his resignation and

plans to re-join his previous company AirAsia Bhd

as regional head of finance effective July.

----

----

